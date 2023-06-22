Herlene Nicole Budol, also known as “Hipon Girl,” tearfully apologized to those who were disappointed with her performance during the Q&A portion of the official sashing of Miss Grand Philippines 2023.

In a live video on Facebook, Herlene expressed her desire to be forgiven and pleaded not to be judged solely based on her mistake.

Herlene admitted that she couldn’t bring herself to watch the video of her response, as it left her feeling dismayed. She emphasized that she did her best and acknowledged that this might be her last pageant.

“Sa sobrang kaba ko po hindi ko na explain yung kung anong gusto kong sabihin. Sorry, I admit di po ako magaling sa lahat ng bagay and sorry kung nawalan kayo sakin ng kumpyansa sa isang pagkakamali,” she said.

She wanted to assure everyone that she took the competition seriously and did not approach it lightly.

“I’ll try my best to make you proud. Hindi ko po nilaro, di ko lang talaga na gets yung tanong and I accept it. Hindi po ako perpekto. Thank you for those people na naniniwala pa din po sa akin,” she added.

She mentioned too that she underwent training for both the runway walk and the Q&A segment. Despite her sincere efforts, she couldn’t understand why she became the subject of laughter.

Herlene’s sincere plea was for her mistake to be rectified and not to be judged solely on that one incident. She acknowledged her weakness but also stressed that she had undergone training to improve both her Q&A skills and runway walk.

Herlene gained popularity as the “Hipon Girl” on Willie Revillame’s show, Wowowin. Her candidness in front of the camera endeared her to fans and viewers. Recently, she participated in Binibining Pilipinas, where she became the first runner-up.

Previously, Herlene shared her camaraderie with fellow candidates in Miss Planet International 2022. She introduced them to the unique taste of roasted pumpkin seeds and taught them how to properly consume them.

According to her, the other candidates seemed to enjoy the flavor. It should be noted that Herlene had planned to compete in Miss Planet and even traveled to Uganda, Africa for the competition.

However, Wilbert Tolentino, in a Facebook post, revealed that Herlene would no longer be participating in Miss Planet International 2022 due to alleged uncertainties on the organizers’ part.

He also apologized to Herlene’s supporters, sponsors, and designers, expressing his gratitude to them. This would have been Herlene’s first international pageant experience.