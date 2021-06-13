Herico assumes PN vice commander post

Maj. Gen. Nestor Herico on June 11 as he assumed the Navy Vice Commander post from Rear Adm. Adeluis Bordado. | Photo by SN2 Gerald Datiles PN/NPAO

Major Gen. Nestor Herico, the incumbent Naval Inspector General and former commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade in Palawan, assumed Friday as the Philippine Navy (PN) vice commander in a simple change of chief of office ceremony held at the Naval Station Jose Andrada in Manila.

Herico succeeded Rear Adm. Adeluis Bordado who earlier assumed as the Navy Flag-Officer-In-Command, according to a post of the PN on its website.

Herico is a member of the “Maringal” Class of 1988 of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

He is the former head of the Joint Task Force Peacock and commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, which are both instrumental in safeguarding vital installations in Palawan, the Philippine Navy said.