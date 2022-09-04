- Advertisement by Google -

Typhoon Henry has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rain to a large part of Luzon on Sunday.

Henry was estimated to be 590 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes. It has sustained winds of up to 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph. It is moving north-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Bagama’t nag-lift na tayo ng tropical cyclone wind signal ay meron pa rin tayong ini-expect o mararanasan na malalakas na bugso ng mga hangin. Sa bahagi ‘yan ng Batanes at Babuyan islands dulot ni Henry ngayong araw,” weather specialist Grace Castañeda.

Due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, PAGASA issued a gale warning for the waters of Batanes, Cagayan, including the Babuyan islands, Isabela, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

- Advertisement -

Northern and Central Luzon may experience moderate to rough seas at 2.5 to 4.5 meters, while the rest of the country will see slight to moderate sea conditions at 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ang mga #PalaParaan, gumagamit ng Suki Card sa pag-claim ng International Remittance para sa libreng Kabayan Protektodo Insurance na aabot ng PHP 20,000! Papahuli ka pa ba? 💪💸

Kaya mga ka-Suki, pumunta na sa pinakamalapit na branch sa’yo at mag-avail ng Palawan Lifetime Suki Card mo! #SulitKapagSukiSaPalawan💚

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts