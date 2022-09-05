- Advertisement by Google -

The southwest monsoon will continue to bring rain to a large portion of Luzon as it is aided by Typhoon Henry outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Monday that the monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms over a portion of the country.

According to the state weather bureau’s three-day outlook, the southwest monsoon is expected to lose its strength from September 6 to September 8.

“Si bagyong Henry ay patuloy na lumayo sa ating bansa pero hinahatak-hatak pa rin ang southwest monsoon o habagat,” he said.

He added that there is no low-pressure area (LPA) expected to develop within PAR in the next few days.

PAGASA put out a gale warning for the Batanes and Babuyan Islands and told seafarers to avoid going through those areas.

The extreme north of Luzon will experience moderate to rough seas at 2.5 to 4.5 meters, while the rest of the country will observe slightly to moderate sea levels at 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

