Hemophilia Advocates-Philippines (HAP), a national organization for persons with hemophilia and related bleeding disorders called on Congress to pass the Bleeding Disorders Standard of Care Bills that have been pending both in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In an event to celebrate World Hemophilia Day in Filinvest Festival Malls-Alabang, HAP president Andrea Trinidad appealed to legislators to pass the bill that seeks to institutionalize standards of care for the treatment of persons with bleeding disorders.

“Until now, there is no institutionalized support for the hemophilia community. Treatment for hemophilia is very expensive. We are dependent on humanitarian donations from abroad, which is not sustainable,” Trinidad said.

Hundreds of members of the hemophilia community participated in the event which is also celebrated globally. They were joined by doctors from the Philippine Children’s Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.

April 17 of every year is recognized as World Hemophilia Day to increase global awareness of hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and other bleeding disorders which are genetically-transmitted and have no discovered cure yet.

CIBAC Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva supported the call of HAP and called on his colleagues to pass the bills pending in Congress. He authored House Bill 5780 or the Bleeding Disorders Standards of Care Bill, which, along with other similar bills, seeks to make treatment of bleeding disorders in the country accessible, affordable, effective and government-assisted in order to veer away from being largely at the mercy of private sector donors.

“In celebration of World Hemophilia Day, we call on our distinguished colleagues in Congress to pass the bleeding disorders care bills which provide not only standards of care for Filipinos suffering from bleeding disorders but also crucial tangible government support like funding and treatment facilities. This is the most fitting and opportune gift we can give them,” the CIBAC solon said.

According to a 2020 World Federation of Hemophilia Report, there were approximately 1,600 hemophilia registered patients in the Philippines. However, due to lack of awareness and understanding of the disease, it is estimated that real prevalence is around 10,000 Filipinos with hemophilia while around 1 million with von Willebrand Disease and other bleeding disorders.

Bleeding disorders are treated by replacing the missing or deficient factors in the blood either through blood products or by manufactured plasma-derived factor concentrates and recombinant (genetically engineered) factor concentrates. However, treatment cost is very high, and therefore, inaccessible to the majority of Filipino patients. Many of them suffer from chronic pain and deformities in the joints because of lack of access to proper treatment. The availability of factor concentrates in the country is also inconsistent.

Among its salient points, HB 5780 aims the establishment of treatment facilities in key cities and regions nationwide, which shall provide the necessary blood clotting products and ancillary infusion equipment free of charge. It also mandates that government funding necessary for its implementation be included in Annual General Appropriations Act.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva filed its counterpart Senate Bill 744 in the Senate.

In Palawan, there are less than 50 identified cases of hemophilia.