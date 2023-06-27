The 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) extended assistance to a child with hydrocephalus in Barangay Iraray, Sofronio Española.

According to the 1st PMFC, 8-year-old Maria Hannah Joy Balahim has been diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition where excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain, resulting in increased pressure and potential harm.

Her mother, Jessica, noticed the gradual enlargement of their youngest child’s head about three months ago and promptly sought consultation at the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Brooke’s Point, Palawan, where the attending doctor confirmed the child’s condition.

The child’s situation was conveyed to them by Brooke’s Point 4Ps Project Development Officer Angelique Heredero.

The police force of the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company provided essential necessities such as rice, milk, diapers, soap, noodles, canned sardines, biscuits, coffee, sugar, and powdered milk for the child and the family.

The 1st PMFC appealed to the public to also extend support to the kid and her family.

For those who wish to extend assistance to the Balahim family, you may call or text the 1st PMFC Hotline No. at 09771627045 or personally visit their unit at Sitio Panisiran, Brgy Pulot Center, Sofronio Espanola, Palawan.

Earlier, the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PPMFC) provided assistance to 9-year-old Johnson May Arnel Galicia, a child afflicted with hydrocephalus, and her family also in Sofronio Espanola.