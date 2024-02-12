Hello Glow, the reigning champion of Philippine skincare sets, is ringing in its 4th anniversary with an exhilarating Buy 2 Take 2 Birthday Blowout! Established as the market leader by Euromonitor in 2020, Hello Glow has evolved beyond just skincare, now venturing into sun care, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to illuminate you from head to toe.

To mark four years of success under their tagline #BecauseYourSkinMatters, Hello Glow is unveiling not only a retrospective of achievements but also gearing up for a year full of innovative products and engaging activities.

This celebratory spirit kicks off with irresistible birthday deals, available nationwide at all Watsons and SM Department Stores.

The star-studded lineup includes Hello Glow’s iconic All-Natural Whitening Set at P360, featuring a 5-in-1 Whitening Kojic Soap, Clarifying Toner, Whitening Night Cream, and Whitening Day Cream with SPF 30. Results speak volumes, promising clearer, smoother, and brighter skin within just two weeks—a must-try for dry and normal skin types.

The tech-savvy Hello Glow Advanced Rejuvenating Set, also priced at P360, bids farewell to age spots and uneven skin texture. Packed with Bakuchiol, Micro-encapsulated Retinol, Niacinamide, Hexylresorcinol, Ceramides, and more, this set vows to enhance anti-aging effects and overall skin radiance.

For on-the-go sun protection, Hello Glow introduces the Sun Stick SPF 60+ PA++ at P395, a fast-selling item that ensures both protection and radiance. Hello Glow’s collection also includes the multitasking Niacinamide Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ priced at P320, which offers a silky formula, lightweight feel, and a gorgeous dewy-skin finish—perfect as a makeup base.

Hello Glow enthusiasts can also enjoy exclusive online delights during this anniversary extravaganza, which is not limited to physical stores. The brand offers a generous 40% off birthday markdown on Hello Glow’s official Shopee, TikTok, and Lazada flagship stores.

As Hello Glow continues to redefine the beauty landscape, this Buy 2 Take 2 Birthday Bash is a golden opportunity to stock up on favorites, explore new additions, and revel in savings. Seize the moment and indulge in this limited-time birthday bonanza, making every purchase a celebration of radiant skin and four years of Hello Glow excellence!