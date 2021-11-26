Hellbound, a Netflix series about supernatural occurrences, has amassed 43.48 million hours of watching time in three days since its premiere and is now placed No. 1 on the Top 10 list in 12 countries, including the Philippines.

According to Netflix’s “Global TOP 10” website (top 10.netflix.com), Hellbound was also on the Top 10 List in 59 countries as of November 24, including India, the United States, France, and Germany.

Netflix said this achievement is all the more remarkable given that Hellbound’s record only includes three days’ sum of watching hours out of the week (November 15th to November 21st) since its release was on November 19.

Hellbound is a dystopian film directed by Yeon Sang-ho from South Korea that has become a global success. It’s a Netflix series about mysterious happenings caused by otherworldly beings that appear out of nowhere and issue decrees sentencing people to hell, spreading chaos and enabling the religious group The New Truth to grow to prominence and compete with others seeking the truth.

Hellbound’s acclaim was predicted even before its debut, according to Netflix. Following Squid Game, worldwide interest in K-content is at an all-time high, and Yeon has already impressed international audiences with Train to Busan.

Hellbound’s partial premiere at prominent international film festivals such as Toronto International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, and Busan International Film Festival, where the series was praised for its excellence, contributed to the anticipation.

As expected, Hellbound won the hearts of global viewers. In addition to co-writing the original webtoon series, Yeon took charge of co-writing the script and directing to expand his own unique universe. With the shocking and refreshing premise of sentencing people to hell, he awes and stimulates the audience, forcing them to ask questions on universal topics like life and death, crime and punishment, and justice.

On top of that is the stellar cast lineup of seasoned actors – Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jung-min, Won Jin-ah, Yang Ik-june – that lures the audience to Hellbound.

Netflix launched its “TOP 10” website (top10.netflix.com) on the 17th, which unveils lists of the most popular series and films on Netflix on a weekly basis. The weekly lists are based on the total number of view hours, updated every week on Tuesday (PST/4 AM every Wednesday Philippine Time) with data from Monday through Sunday. The list is separated into English and non-English, and Film and TV.