Isinagawa ng Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) ang Helicopter Ditching Response Full Scale Exercise sa bayan ng San Vicente, Palawan noong September 22,2022.

Layunin ng full scale exercise na ito ay para makatulong na madagdagan at mai-angat ang antas ng kalaaman at kasanayan pagdating sa pagresponde sa aksidente sa himpapawid o air accident. Kabilang sa mga naging aktibidad ay ang pagbuo ng Emergency Operation Center (EOC), Incident Management Team (IMT), at koordinasyon sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, pagsasagawa ng search and rescue operation at pagkuha ng mga debris.

Ayon kay Assistant PDRRM Officer Zaldy Ablaña, inalam rin nila ang lebel ng kaalaman at kahandaan ng Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council at San Vicente Response Cluster sa emergency operations center at incident management team activation sakaling magkaroon ng ganoong insidente. Aniya, ang bayan ng San Vicente ay dinadaanan ng mga sasakyang panghimpapawid dahil mayroon itong flight path at paliparan.

“Ang base line ng scenario ay nakabagsak na ang helicopter o eroplano, tapos ‘yung mga debris ay nagkalat doon sa dagat at bahagi ng isla, at ‘yung mga biktima ay nagkalat, kung saan-saan lang napulot mayroon doon sa dagat at mayroon doon sa isla” saad pa niya.

Ang aktibidad ay naisagawa katuwang ang Office of Civil Defense, JTFICARE, TOWWEST, 505th SRG,Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station San Vicente, LGU San Vicente, San Vicente MDRRMO, San Vicente Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), San Vicente Municipal Police Station, San Vicente Municipal Health Office, Provincial Health Office (PHO), Provincial Information Office (PIO), Coastguard District Palawan, Marine Battalion Landing Team 3, Palawan Provincial Police, MDRRMO Narra, Shell Philippines Exploration B.V., at marami pang iba. (MCE/PIA MIMAROPA)

