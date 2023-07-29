The trough or extension of Falcon, which is now a severe tropical storm, is affecting the eastern part of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to weather specialist Daniel James Villamil, the main concern will be the prevalence of the southwest monsoon, which will bring heavy rainfall to the provinces of Zambales and Bataan. Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan can expect heavy to intense rains, with rainfall ranging from 100 to 200 mm. Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Antique will experience moderate to heavy rains due to the influence of the southwest monsoon.

Falcon’s center has been estimated at 1,190 km east of Northern Luzon, moving north northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, bringing strong to storm-force winds extending up to 900 kilometers from the center.

Villamil said that no wind signal is currently hoisted, but the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days, with higher rainfall expected in elevated or mountainous areas.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are anticipated in susceptible areas.

Gusty conditions are likely, he said, in specific regions, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds.

A gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon, making sea travel risky for small seacrafts.

Falcon is expected to move north northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow evening or Tuesday morning. It is forecasted to steadily intensify within the next three days and become a typhoon.

The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices are advised to take necessary measures to protect life and property.