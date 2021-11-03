PAGASA said Puerto Princesa and 17 municipalities in Palawan can still expect heavy rains and flooding in low-lying and mountainous areas, based on the current radar trends and all available meteorological data.

As of 11 a.m., PAGASA said Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 10 from the Mactan & Guiuan Radar said due to the low pressure area (LPA), yellow warning is raised over Puerto Princesa, and the towns of Balabac, Bataraza, Rizal, Quezon, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Narra, Aborlan, San Vicente, Roxas, Cagayancillo, Agutaya, Magsaysay, Cuyo, Aracelli, Dumaran, and Taytay.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 85 km East of Puerto Princesa City.

This weather disturbance, which is less likely to become a tropical cyclone, will move westward and emerge over the West Philippine Sea, and may dissipate within 12 to 24 hours, said PAGASA.

Meanwhile, another LPA was estimated at 725 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar. It is forecast to move westward towards Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region, and is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 to 36 hours.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the LPA east of Puerto Princesa will bring light-to-moderate with at times heavy rains over Palawan.

Under these conditions, flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

The PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings while the Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers may issue General Flood Advisories and Basin Flood Bulletins as appropriate.

The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take appropriate measures and watch for the next update on these weather systems in the 4 p.m. Public Weather Forecast. Unless superseded by an intermediate advisory, the next Weather Advisory will be issued at 11 p.m. tonight, November 3.