The state weather is expecting the occurrence of rain in the country due to the southwest monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon, while the monitored low-pressure area (LPA) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Monday that the southwest monsoon, or habagat, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain over the MIMAROPA region.

He advised the public to be cautious of the chances of heavy rains which might cause flooding and landslides over Northern Palawan, Kalayaan Island, Bataan, Zambales, and Occidental Mindoro.

“Patuloy pa rin tayo maging alerto at mag-ingat dahil sa mga pag-ulan nito kung saan may nakikita tayo na malalakas na ulan na magdudulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa. Lalo na sa mga lugar sa Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, Northern Palawan, kasama na rin ang Kalayaan Island,” he said.

According to PAGASA’s three-day outlook, the southwest monsoon is expected to continuously move westward, resulting in fair weather conditions over some parts of the country.

The western section of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds from the southwest to southeast and will bring moderate to rough sea conditions of 1.2 to 2.8 meters. The rest of the country will observe slight to moderate sea levels of 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

