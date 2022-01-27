The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCDW) said that water supply services, which was interrupted by high turbidity in some parts of the city, will be back by afternoon.

“Water interruption was reported in some parts of the Poblacion area due to high turbidity level at our Campo Uno Source. Flow rate from the said source is at 308 cubic meter per hour as of 8:00 AM today via 18 MLD water treatment plant,” the advisory which was posted in the PPCWD official Facebook page said.

Information officer Jenn Rausa explained that heavy rain last Wednesday night caused the turbidity of waters in Campo Uno in Barangay Irawan, which is the main water source of the city.

“Based sa received complaints, few areas sa bayan, elevated areas ‘yan at saka (sa) dulong area. (Meron sa) portion of Sta. Monica and Tiniguiban,” Rausa said.

“The estimated resumption of water supply is by afternoon. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding,” the advisory added.

The PPCWD previously explained that turbidity happens after continuous heavy rains wherein sediments are mixed with water. The backwash or flushing process is conducted to avoid the release of dirty water in faucets.

Its team allots longer time for the treatment process to reach the quality of water according to the standard set by the Philippine National Standard for Drinking Water.