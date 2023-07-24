The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued Rainfall Advisory No. 21 for the Visayas PRSD region. The advisory warns of the impact of the Southwest Monsoon and the Trough of Typhoon “#EgayPH” on certain areas in the Philippines.

As of 5:00 AM on July 25, 2023, PAGASA reported that Palawan and Occidental Mindoro are currently experiencing light to moderate rains with occasional heavy downpours. Rainfall rates of 2.5 to 4.5 liters per square meter per hour have been observed, with isolated areas experiencing heavier rains of up to 7.5 to 15 liters per square meter per hour. These conditions are expected to persist for the next 2 to 3 hours and may affect nearby regions as well.

PAGASA has raised a gale warning signal for Palawan as well, indicating the presence of high waves in the area that pose a potential danger to sea vessels. Mariners and ship operators are advised to exercise extreme caution and consider postponing sea travel until the warning is lifted.

The weather agency has advised residents of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, as well as the concerned disaster risk reduction and management councils, to closely monitor the weather situation and remain vigilant. With the possibility of heavy rainfall, there is an increased risk of flooding and landslides in affected areas. It is essential for the public to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Local authorities and emergency response teams are urged to be on standby and ready to respond to any potential emergencies that may arise due to the inclement weather conditions. Evacuation plans should be in place, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to ensure the timely and safe relocation of residents if necessary.