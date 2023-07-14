Some towns in Northern Palawan are expected to experience heavy rainfall measuring 50-100 mm today, July 14, due to the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is reminding the towns in Northern Palawan that the heavy rainfall may possibly cause landslides in low-lying areas and flooding in communities near rivers.

According to Rainfall Advisory No. 16, the affected areas include the towns of Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas, Agutaya, Cuyo, and Magsaysay.

Last night, flooding was reported in the town of El Nido in the barangays of Corong-Corong and Manlag, resulting from continuous heavy rainfall since July 12.

Hope Fabrigas of the El Nido Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) stated on Thursday night that the flood in Corong-Corong had reached waist-deep. He mentioned that some residents opted not to evacuate due to having a second floor in their houses.

In Manlag, a few families, approximately 15 according to reports, have been evacuated. The barangay officials are currently addressing their needs.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau has intensified into a tropical depression named “Dodong,” making it the fourth tropical cyclone of the year and the first for the month of July.

Benison Estareja, weather specialist from PAGASA, said in his report at 5:36 a.m. this morning that Dodong made landfall near Dinapigue, Isabela, at 3 a.m., and at 4 a.m., it made landfall in San Mariano in the same province.

“Inaasahan na sa mga susunod na oras ay tatawarin ang malaking bahagi ng Northern Luzon nitong si TD Dodong,” Estareja said. “Sa ngayon ay meron itong lakas na hangin na 45 kilometer per hour (kph) malapit sa kanyang sentro, at pagbugso na hanggang 75 kph.”

Dodong is moving relatively slowly in a west-northwest direction at a speed of only 15 kph.

Estareja also mentioned that there will be rains on the western side of Luzon and Visayas, which are associated with the southwest monsoon.

“After Dodong, wala naman tayong nakikitang ibang weather disturbance na makakaapekto sa bansa,” he said.

Estareja added that Dodong will traverse the areas of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Region, and Ilocos Region until its center emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

It is expected to move generally westward or northwestward in the northwest direction over the West Philippine Sea as a tropical depression. While over the ocean, there is still a chance for it to strengthen into a tropical storm.

“Posibleng lumabas sa ating area of responsibility itong si Dodong bukas ng gabi or sa madaling araw ng Linggo.