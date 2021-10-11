Several areas in Puerto Princesa City experienced flooding caused by the southeast monsoon exacerbated by Tropical Storm (TS) “Maring,” according to reports by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on Monday.

Major rivers in the barangays of Langongogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig, Inagawan, Maoyon, Tanabag, Concepcion, Napsan, Simpocan, and Bagong Bayan reached “slightly elevated” levels as of 11 a.m., a CDRRMO situational report (sitrep) said.

Flooded areas included the North National Highway intersection with New Market Road in Barangay San Manuel, where water levels reached almost knee-high. Flooding was reported to have decreased as of 11 a.m.

Flooding also happened in the Barangay San Jose residential neighborhoods of puroks Masayahin, New Market Road, Hulog ng Langit, and Employees Village.

The CDRRMO sitrep also said evacuation was conducted in Sitio Busngol, Barangay Sta. Lourdes for residents affected by flooding. As of 11:43 a.m., the residents returned to their homes after rains stopped and floodwaters subsided. Food packs were given to affected residents by barangay disaster officials.

Three houses were also affected by flooding in Purok Centro, Barangay Tagburos. According to the sitrep, the affected residents transferred to nearby houses for safety. In Purok Lansones, Barangay Sicsican, four houses were affected.

Other barangays that experienced flooding were Brgys. San Miguel, Tiniguiban, and Irawan.

Power interruptions were reported in Sitio Magarwak, Barangay Sta. Lourdes all the way to Barangay Langogan at 5:30 a.m. The same occurred in Barangay Napsan at 5:30 a.m. Meanwhile, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) halted operations at 3:30 a.m. in their three water sources – Montible, Lapu-Lapu, and Campo Uno – due to continuous flooding. Three lorry trucks were deployed to the city center to activate pumping stations.

Sea travel was suspended in the Puerto Princesa Port for large vessels. Only small seacraft were allowed to travel.

A landslide occurred in the Barangay Sta. Lourdes at 9:00AM, along with a fallen tree. According to the CDRRMO, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conducted clearing operations in the area.

A fallen tree also blocked motorists in the Old Zigzag Road, Sitio Takduan, Barangay Luzviminda. The DPWH also cleared the debris.

No casualties or missing persons were reported as of the latest sitrep.

TS Maring

As of 5 p.m., PAGASA said TS Maring continues to move westward to Babuyan Islands. Its center was estimated, based on all available data, at 105 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 120 kilometers east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan.

Maring is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are in effect in:

TCWS No. 2 (Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours) in Luzon in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

TCWS No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours) in Luzon in the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, and Calaguas Islands – –

Under the influence of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Maring, monsoon rains are possible over Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro in the next 24 hours.