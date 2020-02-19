Heavier penalties sought vs child and youth welfare offenders

Councilor Nesario Awat and Councilor Myka Mabelle Magbanua during the session for the proposed Child and Youth Welfare and Development Code (CYWDC).

Awat, chairman of the committee on legal matters, said Monday that the inclusion of imprisonment for second and third offense should be considered to deter future offenders from violating the said code.

Councilor Nesario Awat wants to impose heavier penalties on offenders violating the proposed Child and Youth Welfare and Development Code (CYWDC) as the city government seeks to provide stronger law enforcement against child labor.

“The purpose of the ordinance is to discourage, we should not limit the penalty for fines,” he said.

Councilor Myka Mabelle Magbanua, chairman of the committee on women, children, and family welfare of the City Council, said this also during her committee report, on Section 60 of the proposed SDO No. 160-2017 protecting children in commercial public entertainment against early exposure to labor.

“The interest is to penalize ‘yong mga person, corporation, or any kind of institution who would like to use our children as their capital,” she said.

However, councilor Awat questioned the technicalities of the amended sections pointing out that “it was not specific enough to be acceptable”.

“For example, at a birthday party or in a wedding, a child was invited because the child was a good singer so it is prohibited?” he argued.

Magbanua soon accepted the suggested revisions of Awat and included the imprisonment of up to 1 year for 3rd offense.

The amendment and expansion of the Ordinance No. 416 is still on the process of re-evaluation and review as the proposal was recommitted for further deliberation by CWCFW and Committee of the Whole. (with reports from Romar Miranda)

*** Mac Kirby Lumakang is one of the 33 senior high school students of the Puerto Princesa City National Science High School who is currently undergoing an immersion program in Palawan News for their Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) strand.

