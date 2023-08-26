PAGASA has elevated Typhoon Goring to super typhoon status due to its prolonged presence over the open ocean, with its center recently positioned near Palanan, Isabela, while simultaneously, a new low-pressure area has emerged east-northeast of Eastern Visayas.

According to weather specialist Obet Badrina’s report earlier this morning, Typhoon Goring carries winds reaching up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center, with gusts surging to 230 kph. The super typhoon is moving slowly in a south-southwest direction.

Another low-pressure area, situated approximately 1,960 kilometers away, is also being closely monitored. While there is a possibility of it developing into a storm, Badrina stated that within the next 24 hours, chances of it moving to the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) remain low.

Aside from Super Typhoon Goring, internationally known as Saola, the southwest monsoon continues to affect significant portions of Western Luzon and Western Visayas.

“Itong southwest monsoon, patuloy na umiiral, kaya in general ay inaasahan natin ngayong araw, malaking bahagi ng Luzon at Western Visayas ay makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan, na may mga pag-ulan. Yong concentration ng mga pag-ulan natin, lalo na malapit sa bagyo, sa may eastern section ng Northern and Central Luzon, at gayun din sa may western section ng Luzon,” he said.

Based on Rainfall Advisory No. 5 issued by the Visayas Regional Services Division, the following areas are expected to experience varying levels of rainfall, namely Negros Oriental, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Residents and disaster risk reduction and management councils are advised to stay vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions.

A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) is currently active, with TCWS No. 3 affecting Luzon. This signal indicates a threat of storm-force winds. The areas under this signal include the far eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan). The warning was issued 18 hours in advance, and the expected wind speeds range from 89 to 117 km/h (Beaufort scale 10 to 11). These winds could potentially cause moderate to significant harm to both life and property.

TCWS No. 2 is in effect over the eastern part of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana), the eastern area of Isabela (Dinapigue, Ilagan City, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Mariano), and the far northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran). With a 24-hour advance warning, the expected wind speeds range from 62 to 88 km/h (Beaufort scale 8 to 9). These winds pose a potential impact ranging from minor to moderate, affecting both life and property.

TCWS No. 1 covers a wide range of areas including the Babuyan Islands, the remaining parts of mainland Cagayan, the entirety of Isabela, as well as Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan), the eastern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui), the northeastern section of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal), the northern and central parts of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis), the Polillo Islands, and Calaguas Islands. With a 36-hour advance warning, the anticipated wind speeds range from 39 to 61 km/h (Beaufort scale 6 to 7). These winds present a potential impact that ranges from minimal to minor, posing a threat to both life and property.

While the winds are predicted to be strong in certain areas, local variations are expected based on topography and exposure.

A gale warning is in effect for the northern and eastern coastal waters of Luzon, leading to anticipated disruptions in maritime activities due to hazardous sea conditions.

Typhoon Goring is projected to loop over the Philippine Sea near Cagayan-Isabela before shifting its trajectory. It is forecast to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan, leading to potential weakening as it interacts with Taiwan’s terrain.

“Inaasahan natin na ngayong araw (August 27) hanggang bukas (August 28), ay magbabago na ito ng direksyon mula sa south-southwest, kikilos na ito pa-east, at eventually, magno-northeast na itong bagyo na ito.

PAGASA said it is anticipated that Goring will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a severe tropical storm or a minimal typhoon.