Health service registry and network master plan sought for Palawan

Board member Ryan Maminta, author of an approved resolution, said Tuesday that the HRHN seeks to address and respond to human resources concerns and problems through multi-sectoral coordination.

The Palawan Provincial Health Office (PHO) has been asked to organize a local health service registry and a Human Resource for Health Network (HRHN) master plan for scientific, clinical, and health policy purposes.

He said the registry is a systematic data that will provide information on individuals with specific medical conditions.

“The registry will provide health care professionals and researchers with first-hand information regarding individuals with specific conditions. It is an organized data that will be utilized for the observation method,” Maminta said.

In the new normal, Maminta said that COVID-19 created a global health crisis that compelled enforcement of strict quarantine measures to contain the virus.

The uniform data will also enable health personnel to evaluate and improve certain outcomes for specific information.

HRHN is a 25-year plan in the Philippines for adequate health system with a number of competent HRH that are equitably distributed all over the country.

Maminta said that HRH is a universal term for the health workers as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This would also administer projects and activities in relation to HRH problems.

