Discover innovative ways and exciting ways to wellness and good health with Nutrabliss by Watsons. Perfect for the busy urbanite, it has a wide range of beauty and wellness products for immunity building, anti-aging, and skin health to keep your body fit and healthy, and yes, blissful.

Beauty and bliss. Watsons shows us the many ways to younger looking skin through its collagen products. There are chewables and tablets: Nutrabliss Collagen + Vitamin C which helps increase collagen production and Nutrabliss Collagen Tablets, which improve skin elasticity and firmness. These also come in sachet form like the Nutrabliss Daily Collagen Sachets, which you can add to your smoothie of choice; and low-calorie and high-absorption nighttime drink, Nutrabliss Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen, which helps keep your skin hydrated and moisturized.

Get your daily dose of vitamin C in a fun and easy way with these capsules, chewable tablets, and flavored effervescent tabs from Nutrabliss by Watsons .

Health is bliss. Incorporating vitamins and supplements into your daily routine is also a must to help boost your immune system. Try the Nutrabliss Mixed Berries + Vitamin C ideal for daily skin and eye protection; and Nutrabliss Iron + Folic Acid which helps generate new red blood cells and carry oxygen to vital organs and muscles.

Nutrabliss by Watsons’ collagen line helps increase collagen production and improves skin elasticity and firmness, leaving your skin with a youthful glow.

Chewables are cool, and yes, blissful. Chewable tablets have recently become a preferred way of taking meds. That’s because these break down easily in your mouth to become a solution that’s absorbed faster in the stomach. They’re a good choice for adults who don’t want to swallow pills and for school age kids. Nutrabliss by Watsons also has innovative vitamin products that are fun and easy to take: Nutrabliss Multivitamins and Minerals Chewable Tablets, which help prevent and treat mineral deficiencies; Nutrabliss Ascorbic Acid + Grape Seed + Vit B Complex, which protects your immune system; and Nutrabliss Ascorbic Acid with Rosehips Vegetarian Capsules which helps improve skin, bone, and joint health.

Boost your immune system with these on-the-go vitamins and supplements available in different flavors .

There’s bliss in the fizz. Another fun way to take your vitamins and supplements is through effervescent tabs, which readily dissolve in water. These include Nutrabliss Ascorbic Acid Effervescent Tabs in passion fruit flavor packed with 1000 mg of vitamin C essential for the growth, development, and repair of all your body tissues; Nutrabliss Vitamin B-Complex + Vitamin E Effervescent Tabs; and Nutrabliss Sodium Ascorbate + Collagen + COQ10 Effervescent Tabs with sodium ascorbate for immunity, collagen for skin health, and coenzyme Q10 as an antioxidant.



