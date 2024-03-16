A 19.8-kilometer fun ride for health is set to take place on March 23, starting at 4 a.m. at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park.

The Department of Health and the City Health Office of Puerto Princesa City are organizing the event as a part of the Health for Life campaign.

City Information Office said the fun ride is open to all bikers and non-bikers alike, aiming to emphasize the importance of staying active for a healthy lifestyle. It also provides an opportunity for participants to engage with others, make new friends, and promote both physical and mental well-being.

The 19.8-kilometer route will begin at Mendoza Park, traversing San Miguel National Highway, Barangay San Pedro, Barangay Jose, Barangay Sta. Monica, and Barangay Tiniguiban, entering Abanico, San Pedro, and returning to People’s Amphitheater, Mendoza Park, passing through Malvar St.

To make the event more enjoyable, awards and prizes will be given to participants. The Oldest Delegate will receive ₱1,000, the Youngest Delegate ₱1,000, Best in Bikers Safety Outfit/Gear ₱1,000, Early Bird Award ₱2,000, and the Biggest Delegation ₱5,000.

As of the latest count, there are already 200 registered participants, and more are expected to join the Padyak at Galaw, Healthy Fun Ride for Health event.

For further information, interested individuals can visit the Gabay Pangkalusugan Puerto Princesa Facebook page.