President Rodrigo Duterte should veto Senate Bill 2239, also known as the proposed Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

During a Friday virtual press briefing, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reaffirmed the appeal for President Duterte to reject the 2021 proposal presented by the legislative body of the government. June is Non-Smoking Month in the Philippines.

In April, the DOH already proposed vetoing a bill that would lower the age of access to e-cigarette products from 21 to 18.

By lowering access to vapor products, allowing flavorings, and permitting advertising, the measure will expose adolescents to hazardous and addictive chemicals by making them attractive and accessible.

This will also add harm to the human and environment, she said.

“Kasama ninyo ang DOH sa pag-veto ng Vape Bill dahil masama ito sa kalusugan. Masama ito sa kalusugan natin at banta rin ito sa kalikasan,” Vergeire said.

She also said that over 110,000 people die annually due to cigarette use.

The health department recently stated that the bill’s passage into law conflicts with the Universal Health Care Act and other national health-related statutes.

“Sa bisyo ay wala kang panalo,” Vergeire added.