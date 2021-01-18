Health authorities record only 3 new COVID-19 cases during the week Jan. 11-17

Only one case of local transmission was reported this week on Tuesday, a 56-year-old female resident of Puerto Princesa City and a worker of the Palawan Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office.

Only three new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palawan during the week of January 11-17, while 10 patients were reported to have recovered.

Only one case of local transmission was reported this week on Tuesday, a 56-year-old female resident of Puerto Princesa City and a worker of the Palawan Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office.

As of Sunday, Palawan has a total of 8 active cases – 4 for Puerto Princesa City and 4 for the municipalities.

On Thursday, Palawan DepEd acting division superintendent Arnaldo Ventura announced that their office would be closed until further notice for disinfection since one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was the sole local transmission case recorded this week, who was also reported to have travel history to the town of Cagayancillo in late November.

For other new cases, Bataraza and Coron towns recorded one new case each this week. Meanwhile, Cuyo reported six new recoveries on Tuesday and one on Sunday. Rizal recorded one recovery on Wednesday, while Puerto Princesa City recorded two recoveries on Thursday.

Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands are the remaining Palawan towns without any reported COVID-19 cases.