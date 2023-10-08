Palawan is among the provinces that have been veiled in haze in recent days due to forest and peat fires in neighboring Indonesia, as reported by a non-government organization.

The Philippine Emergency Alerts (PEA), an organization dedicated to providing accurate and timely emergency updates, stated that Palawan has been experiencing moderate haze this weekend.

The PEA monitoring center has been tracking the haze since Friday, October 6.

Its report also indicates that the haze has affected multiple areas in the Philippines, including Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Isabela City, Basilan, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao. These regions are also experiencing varying degrees of haze, ranging from light to moderate.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in Central Visayas have confirmed the presence of light haze in Metro Cebu.

The weather bureau has yet to release an official statement on the haze affecting other parts of the country.

Indonesia, however, has denied responsibility for the haze, insisting that the forest and peat fires in Sumatra and Borneo are not the cause. This denial comes in response to Malaysia’s complaint about declining air quality and a request for bilateral cooperation in addressing the situation.

In the event of haze, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and remain indoors as much as possible, ensuring their homes are adequately ventilated. Air purifiers may be used to improve indoor air quality.

For those who must venture outside, the use of masks is recommended to protect respiratory health. Eye protection in the form of goggles or sunglasses can help shield the eyes from irritation caused by the haze.

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is essential during this period. It is also advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, particularly for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

For those experiencing severe breathing difficulties or health issues attributed to the haze, prompt medical assistance should be sought.