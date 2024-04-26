As you step outside your door, the familiar blast of heat greets you like an overzealous relative – uncomfortably warm and impossible to ignore. It’s the same old sun in the sky, but these days, it feels like it’s taken a personal interest in our daily lives, turning every errand into a mini desert adventure. But beyond the physical discomfort, there’s a growing concern about the toll that climate change is taking on our mental health.

“Hay, ang init!” How many times have we caught ourselves muttering that phrase, feeling the weight of the climate’s impact on our well-being? This phrase may seem like a simple expression of frustration or discomfort due to hot weather, but it also symbolizes a deeper sense of anxiety and distress due to extreme heat. But wait, it’s not just the heat. It’s the fear of what it represents – the worsening effects of climate change and the uncertainty of our future. If you find yourself feeling this way, you may be experiencing climate anxiety, and you are not alone.

In addition to the physical discomfort caused by extreme heat, there is an increasing recognition of the impact of climate change on mental health. Studies have shown that the rising temperatures and extreme weather patterns resulting from climate change can significantly affect our mental well-being. For example, in our hometown, Palawan, high heat indexes frequently pose a danger to residents, leading to risks of heat stroke and other related illnesses. These physical hazards, combined with ongoing concerns and distress about the long-term effects of climate change, are contributing to a growing prevalence of climate anxiety among residents.

The Handbook of Climate Psychology states that climate anxiety can result in symptoms such as panic attacks, loss of appetite, irritability, weakness, and sleeplessness. It can impact productivity at work or school, strain relationships with others due to constant worry and irritability, disrupt daily functioning, and even lead to social withdrawal and isolation. What’s worse is that vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, the chronically ill, those with mental illnesses, those with mobility impairments, and those from lower socioeconomic groups are particularly susceptible to the negative effects of climate change on mental health. This situation can significantly affect a person’s overall well-being and quality of life. But how can we navigate these challenges and cope with this growing concern in our day-to-day lives?

The actions being done by schools, universities, and other government agencies in Palawan to address extreme heat and the resulting climate anxiety have helped alleviate the present burden of the Palaweños. Some schools have shifted to blended or hybrid learning to reduce exposure to extreme heat, while local government units have implemented heat index advisories to keep residents informed and encourage them to take necessary precautions. These efforts reflect a proactive approach toward addressing climate-related challenges and supporting community well-being.

As individuals, we can also take proactive steps to cope with climate anxiety. Educating ourselves about climate change and its effects and engaging in sustainable practices such as reducing our carbon footprint, conserving energy and water, and supporting renewable energy initiatives can help us regain a sense of control and empowerment. These individual efforts, combined with collective action, can have a significant impact on the overall climate crisis.

Moreover, seeking support from friends, family, or mental health professionals can be incredibly helpful in managing climate anxiety. However, while it is important to recognize that climate anxiety is a valid emotional response to a complex global issue, it cannot be completely eliminated. Instead, the focus should be on developing coping mechanisms and resilience strategies to navigate the emotional challenges that arise. As Gestalt psychotherapist Bednarek emphasized in her article, it’s crucial not to see climate anxiety as a problem to solve or a condition to medicate but rather as an essential encounter with awareness of our impact on the world. By acknowledging and validating our feelings of climate anxiety, we can process these emotions and find ways to channel them into positive action.

Engaging in self-care and stress-relief methods can be helpful for dealing with climate anxiety. Climate Psychologists recommend activities like physical exercise, mindfulness, spending time outdoors, and pursuing hobbies or creative interests to help reduce the impact of climate-related stress. Staying informed about climate change through reliable sources can also help individuals stay engaged without feeling overwhelmed.

“Hay, ang init” is not just an expression of distress; it’s a call to awareness and a signal of deep-seated concern for the state of our world. As we contend with escalating heat and extreme weather conditions due to climate change, our mantra should be simple yet profound: Stay hydrated. Stay sane. This encapsulates our drive to adapt and preserve our well-being amidst environmental upheavals. It’s important to remember that as we quench our physical thirst, we must also tend to our psychological resilience in caring for both the planet and our mental health.