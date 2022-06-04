The management of Tubbataha Reefs recently shared a video of a juvenile hawksbill turtle rescued from a plastic sack entanglement at Delsan Wreck on May 7 to serve as a reminder to the public to properly dispose of their trash.

In a video posted on June 2 on its Facebook page, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and World Heritage Site, the management of the world-famous marine park said the juvenile hawksbill sea turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) was set free by divemaster Josephus Guadez of the Atlantis Azores.

The Tubbataha management stated that it is one of the most endangered of the seven sea turtle species worldwide, with only 8,000 nesting females remaining.

“This clip speaks volumes. Tubbataha may be 150 kilometers away from land, but plastic waste reaches the reefs and harms wildlife. Let us be responsible humans and discard our waste responsibly,” the management said.

- Advertisement -

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: https://web.facebook.com/OfficialTubbataha/videos/1032846377336351

The Tubbataha encompasses a 97,030-hectare Marine Protected Area (MPA) located in Cagayancillo town in Palawan, the Philippines’ westernmost province. It is located 150 kilometers southeast of Puerto Princesa City, in the midst of the Coral Triangle, which is a global centre of marine biodiversity.

The management said, “scientists have been visiting these reefs since the 1980s, and their research has shown that Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is home to no less than 600 species of fish, 360 species of corals (about half of all coral species in the world), 11 species of sharks and rays, 13 species of dolphins and whales, 100 species of birds, and also a nesting site for hawksbill and green sea turtles”.