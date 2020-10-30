Harvest Fair 2020 supports farmers from Palawan towns

The fair provides a more convenient and additional venue for local farmers to expand their market reach with the help of the Provincial Agriculturist’s Office.

As the local government promotes buying local, the Provincial Government of Palawan and SM City Puerto Princesa launched Harvest Fair 2020 on Oct. 29, 2020 highlighting fresh produce of farmers from different municipalities of Palawan.

The fair provides a more convenient and additional venue for local farmers to expand their market reach with the help of the Provincial Agriculturist’s Office.

“Target natin na matulungan ang ating mga local farmers para ibenta yung kanilang mga produkto at pananim…Nandito tayo para i-promote at tulungan ang ating mga magsasaka from different municipalities para maibenta nila ang kanilang mga gulay at makabawi ng kita ngayong pandemya… We are also looking na magkaroon din tayo ng market day sa capitol, hopefully kapag nakausap na natin si Provincial Administrator at Gov. Alvarez”, pahayag ni Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, Provincial Agriculturist.

Varieties of fruits and vegetables can be purchased from the Harvest Fair market at very competitive price.

“Mas mura pa dito kesa sa palengke,” said Miss Alex Ramos while filling her ecobag with fresh squash and eggplants.

Located at the lower ground level of SM City Puerto Princesa, the market is scheduled to run until November 11, 2020.

This is in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Provincial Government of Palawan, Palawan DA Multipurpose Cooperative and Trending Events Enterprise.