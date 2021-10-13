Time to give back to our delivery riders, who are considered unsung heroes of this pandemic as online shopping, takeout deliveries, and “padala” have become the new norm.

Nowadays, a small “thank you” or a simple five-star review is the least we can do for them whose sacrifices are often overlooked by some people just so we can stay safe at home.

As a tribute, SM Supermalls introduces “SM Super Riders,” an online contest where customers can nominate deserving delivery riders by submitting a selfie and sharing a short story about their exceptional service.

Winning Super Riders will receive brand new Suzuki Skydrive Sport motorcycles, rider gear from Spyder and Sprinto and P10,000 worth of SM gift certificates. Partner customers will also win P10,000 SM gift certificates.

Join in 3 easy steps:

Take a selfie with your delivery rider. Register and create your profile via http://superriders.smsupermalls.com Upload your selfie and include a short description about your delivery rider’s excellent service.

The online submission of entries is ongoing until Oct. 17.

Only 20 entries will be shortlisted. The finalists will be posted on the website from Oct. 22-31 for public voting.

The top three entries with the highest consolidated scores will win the top prizes, while finalists will receive consolation prizes like the rider gear and P1,000 worth of shopping money. For the complete contest mechanics, visit https://gosm.link/SMSuperRiders.

The promo is in partnership with Suzuki Philippines, Spyder and Sprinto per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-127579, series of 2021.