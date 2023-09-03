Positioned 265 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, Hanna is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility within a few hours, thereby reducing the influence of the winds associated with the southwest monsoon.

A weather update at 5:00 a.m. provided by PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina stated that Typhoon Hanna changed its direction at the edge of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). Its newly projected trajectory is anticipated to result in landfalls in Taiwan and China.

Hanna’s exit lessens the impact of the southwest monsoon, bringing light to moderate rainfall in Palawan, ranging from 2.5-4.5 with occasional 7.5-15 liters/meter² per hour.

However, PAGASA still raised the yellow warning level in Araceli and Dumaran, indicating that flooding is possible in these areas.

A gale warning has also been issued for the waters around western and southern Luzon, with wave heights around Palawan expected to reach 2.8-4.5 meters. Badrina cautioned fishermen and small boats to be wary of sailing in these waters, including the area around northern Palawan.

As rainfall is still expected to affect these areas, Badrina noted that local disaster risk and management offices should take note of any further weather advisories by 8:00 AM.

As of 3:00 AM today, Badrina reported that Hanna had maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h with gustiness of up to 150 km/h.