Residents of a Roxas barangay completed Wednesday a handicraft production training course, an income-generating enterprise that also increases awareness for Palawan pangolin conservation efforts and helps to deter poaching.

The Katala Foundation Inc. conducted the Handicraft Production Training 101 to give an alternative form of livelihood for the residents of Barangay Tagumpay. The Asiano Arts & Crafts team led the three-day training, which took place from August 7-9 in the barangay hall.

A total of 34 residents from each of the nine puroks learned how to produce welcome garlands, bamboo wind chimes, painted wood paddles, and string curtains. They used natural materials such as driftwood, shells, and seeds, frequently neglected as forest floor waste.

“Katulad ng matagukgok seeds, lalo na yung driftwood, mabilis lang pala iyon. Putol-putulin mo lang siya, tapos pwede nang maging beads na kukulayan,” said Anna Marie Olivo, one of the residents who participated in the training.

Residents of Brgy. Tagumpay are deep in concentration as they finalize the details of their crafted keychains.

She stated that making the pieces by hand means they have more creative license with the materials than machines.

“Sa amin dito, dahil wala kaming machine, pwede namin siyang ikwadrado, pwede gawing bilog then patututyuin, kasi sa gilid lang ng baybay makukuha,” she added.

The Katala Foundation has collaborated with the residents of Barangay Tagumpay, given that its forests are a natural habitat for the critically endangered Palawan pangolin, locally referred to as balintong. Of the eight pangolin species found worldwide, one is unique to the province.

On the final day, Councilor Timoteo Trinidad of the Sangguniang Bayan took the opportunity to try his hand at making a keychain. Beyond his interest in crafts, he possesses firsthand knowledge of the local wildlife. He mentioned that he knows there are Palawan pangolins in their barangay, having seen proof himself during a monitoring activity they conducted.

“Nag-monitor kami kung may balintong sa lugar dito sa loob ng barangay. May na-confirm kami kasi naglagay sila ng mga camera trap sa bawat purok, kaya nakita nila, totoo nga na meron. (…) May isa pang nahuli na buhay, napunta pa nga doon sa bahay ng isang resident,” he recalled.

Dr. Sabine Schoppe, director of the Palawan Freshwater Turtles and Pangolin Programs at Katala Foundation Inc., highlighted that livelihood training in communities plays a crucial role in reducing or stopping pangolin poaching by addressing its root causes.

Many communities resort to pangolin poaching due to a lack of alternative livelihood options. Training provides these communities with skills that enable them to earn a living without relying on illegal and unsustainable activities.

She mentioned that their foundation has strong and longstanding connections with the Roxas community, creating a dynamic environment to safeguard wildlife, such as the Palawan pangolins.

“Matagal at mahaba na ang relationship namin sa Roxas, (…) Ang vision, ang pinakagusto namin ay conservation ng buhay, kasama ang mga tao. Ang mga project usually may dalawang benefit—yung isang benefit ay mapunta sa tao—for example sa conservation ng watershed area, may benefit sa tao kasi may tubig pang-inom. Ang second na benefit ay ang mga threatened na species namin na nakatira doon, sharing a place to live,” she said.

The craft materials were supplied by the Asiano Arts & Crafts team, but the primary objective was to equip residents with the skills to create these crafts. The hope is that they will continue producing similar items using resources found in their locality.

Jojo Orcullo, who leads Asiano Arts & Crafts, urged residents to hone their skills further by utilizing local materials.

He said, “Nasa palibot tyo ng lugar kung saan laging may produkto na pwedeng magamit, pagtitiyagaan mo lang at pagaaralan kung anong pwedeng gamitin. Kung may mga buto pong nmakikita pag-aralan kung ito ay tatagal (…) so kayo mismo mag-collect ng mga buto, driftwood, mga kahoy.”

Orcullo added, “Kapag sinabi mong ito’y pulot lang, wala, wala kayong guilt, (…) kasi alam nilang walang nasirang buhay.”

The residents enjoyed the collective activity, with most traveling on foot for more than a kilometer to participate in the handicraft training process. Sessions ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the workers in the barangay hall provided food.

The breezy location of the barangay hall was conducive to the training. The residents mentioned that during the power outage on August 8, they were so engrossed in their projects that they hardly noticed.

Barangay Tagumpay is a low-lying area predominantly made up of rice paddies, and is prone to high water levels.

The recent Typhoon Egay flooded the rice fields with mud. The dirt roads within the barangay, typically accessible only by motorcycles or on foot, were obstructed by fallen trees and became muddy and slippery even with a slight drizzle.

Balintong sightings in the barangay were already few before the pandemic, but they became even rarer after Typhoon Odette shrunk the amount of forest cover in the area.

According to Schoppe, an expedition conducted by USAID in the Victoria-Anepahan mountain range, covering the towns of Quezon, Narra, Aborlan, and Puerto Princesa City between 2018 and 2019, identified only 17 individual Palawan pangolins across 2,400 hectares. This number is lower than the counts from previous surveys in 2015 and 2017.

The Katala Foundation consequently pivoted from preservation to direct action. According to Dr. Schoppe, the community-based conservation initiatives encouraged locals to look for balintong trail marks and droppings, and to learn how to monitor the balintongs in the area independently. The residents were incentivized through a points system, receiving monetary rewards for every verified discovery.

The provincial tourism office has already commissioned 500 pieces of welcome garlands from the residents of Brgy. Tagumpay. These will be used to greet visitors arriving at Puerto Princesa City International Airport.

Further plans discussed during the training include potential consignments with inns and rest houses around Roxas. Additionally, there are proposals to establish a one-stop shop in Brgy. Tagumpay, following discussions and negotiations with the Department of Trade and Industry.