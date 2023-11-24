The local government of Rizal organized a Handicraft Making training workshop for their female residents on November 21, at 2Ks Function Hall in Brgy. Punta-baja.

Led by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), the initiative aims to equip women with additional skills to create items not only for personal use but also for potential income-generating opportunities in their daily lives.

Municipal Social Worker Marvelyn Lozada said that the training may span up to five days, allowing participants to craft various types of bags.

A weaver from Sofronio Española trained the women from Punta-baja and Canipaan in the process of creating durable, attractive designs for bags.

The Municipal Information Office highlighted the local governments support for programs like these, aspiring to provide additional livelihood opportunities for every individual, particularly empowering women in each household.