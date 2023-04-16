As the temperature rises, Filipinos are on the lookout for ways to beat the summer heat. One go-to way to cool down is to indulge in a bowl of halo-halo.

Viet Ville Restaurant, known for its delicious Vietnamese cuisine, is excited to offer its own unique version of the refreshing Filipino dessert, halo-halo, as a perfect treat for the hot summer days.

Every spoonful of Viet Ville’s halo-halo is a delightful surprise as you taste a variety of fruits and beans. And just when you think you’ve tasted it all, a burst of refreshing goodness hits you with every bite, thanks to the addition of sweet fruit preserves and syrups.

Viet Ville’s irresistible version of halo-halo is served with a delectable combination of tomato and guyabano sweetened preserves, creating a burst of unique flavors that will refresh your taste buds and leave you wanting more.

Tomato may seem like an unusual addition to a dessert, but it actually provides a nice balance to the sweetness of the halo-halo. The guyabano, also known as soursop, adds a fruity twist that complements the other toppings, making it more refreshing and perfect for summertime.

Plus, both tomatoes and guyabano are high in Vitamin C and antioxidants, along with other health benefits that make this version of halo-halo healthier and guilt-free.

Viet Ville’s halo-halo makes a perfect treat to cool down on a hot summer day, and it’s a dessert that goes perfectly well after a meal of Viet Ville favorites like Bhan Mhi and Spring Rolls.

To have a special treat to beat the summer heat, contact 09566294206 or stop by Viet Ville Restaurant at Kilometer 13, North National Highway, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

Don’t miss the chance to try the Viet Ville halo-halo that will surely leave you craving for more!

About Post Author