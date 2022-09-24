- Advertisement by Google -

Rep. Edward Hagedorn of the 3rd District plans to celebrate his birthday by encouraging proper waste management and hosting a waste-to-art upcycling competition.

“What better way to celebrate than to do it for the environment?” Hagedorn said in a Facebook post.

Dubbed as ‘Kaibigan Cong Kalikasan’, the contest is open to all residents of the 3rd Congressional District of Palawan, mainly the City of Puerto Princesa and Aborlan town, who have the talent and creativity to turn waste materials into paintings and sculptures.

“Nakabawas ka na sa basura at nakatulong sa kalikasan, may pa-premyo ka pang matatanggap,” the post further said.

Hagedorn is well-known for his environmental activism, having received numerous local and international awards and recognition.

The former Puerto Princesa mayor was born on October 12, 1946, and will be turning 76 this year.

For more details, you may visit www.facebook.com/ed.hagedorn.official

