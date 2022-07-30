- Advertisement by Google -

Rep. Edward Hagedorn, 3rd district Palawan, graciously conceded defeat to 11-year-old local chess wiz Stephanie Jabagat in an impromptu exhibition game held at his office Saturday morning.

Hagedorn, who supported the two Jabagat siblings during the recently concluded National Age Group competitions held in Bulacan by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, said he was impressed by the kid’s tactical abilities over the board. This, after losing his Queen to the local chess wonder in a tight middle game situation.

PN photo

Hagedorn vowed continued support to Jabagat, and her elder sister Sophia, who will be preparing for another major tournament in October, where she will be gunning for her full Woman National Master title.

“Paghandaan natin yan, tulungan natin ang bata kaya nya yan,” Hagedorn said, after handing cash bonus incentives to the siblings.

The Jabagat sisters’ campaign was also backed by the Tandikan Chess Club of Puerto Princesa City and their local supporters.

Video Credit: Neal Garcia

