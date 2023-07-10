Third District Palawan Representative Edward Hagedorn has recently provided an update on several infrastructure projects that he has undertaken during the first half of 2023.

Among his projects were the construction of a pedestrian hanging Bridge in Barangay Langogan, a multi-purpose building in Brgy. Binduyan, a permanent bridge replacement and multi-purpose building in Brgy. Concepcion, a permanent bridge replacement in Brgy. San Rafael, major repairs for permanent bridges in Brgy. Maoyon, as well as multi-purpose buildings in the barangays of Manalo, Sta. Cruz, and Bacungan.

Hagedorn said in a post earlier in July that these projects, in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), aims to enhance the district’s economy and address transportation issues in Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan town.

Road widening along the PPC North Road and local road construction from Barangay Calatubig to Parang in Barangay Sta. Cruz is also underway.