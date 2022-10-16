Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward Hagedorn is pushing for the creation of four more branches of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in the Fourth Judicial Region of the province of Palawan.

In a press briefing, Hagedorn said that he filed a bill that seeks the establishment of a family court in Brooke’s Point RTC, another one in Coron RTC, and two others as special courts for environmental cases to be established in Coron and Roxas.

House Bill No. 4886, which he authored, also moves for the amendment of Batas Pambansa Blg. 129, or the Judiciary Reorganization Act of 1980.

Hagedorn said that setting up four more trial courts in Coron and Brooke’s Point is necessary to further reorganize the courts and speed up the justice system, taking into account the workload, location, and other factors that affect how quickly and efficiently justice is given.

He said that the province needs environmental courts because of its rich biodiversity and ecosystems, which make it vulnerable to waste, illegal logging, mining, quarrying, and illegal trade in wildlife.

“The establishment of Family Courts will help solve and eradicate the congestion of cases in courts, which is highly encouraged by the Supreme Court,” he said.

“Furthermore, the creation of special courts for environmental cases is imperative for the protection of Palawan, the Philippines’ last ecological frontier, owing to its pristine waters, intact forest ecosystems, and astounding landscapes,” he added.

At present, Coron and Brooke’s Point have one RTC and one Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) each.

