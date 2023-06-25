Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward Hagedorn said that he is once again feeling strong and back to normal months after announcing that he is suffering from cancer.

Hagedorn gave an update on his health condition in a press conference last Saturday, June 24, where he thanked supporters and well-wishers for their speedy recovery wishes.

He first made his battle with cancer public last February after undergoing surgery the previous year.

While he did not specifically mention the type of cancer he had back then, this time he revealed that it was his pancreas that was found to have cancer cells.

“First of all, I would like to thank all those who prayed for my fast recovery,” he said.

“I would also like to thank those who prayed for me no to recover because that is still prayer for me,” he added in jest.

He then narrated what he went through stating that he never kept his health condition secret to the public.

“Yung pancreas kasi, napakadelikado yan, sabi nga nila 20 percent lang ang nabubuhay diyan eh,” he said.

He further stated that during the election campaign, he had been unable to visit the doctor for seven months, which caused his CA19-9 level to rise.

Hagedorn emphasized the importance of early detection, stating that it had been beneficial for him. He revealed that he undergoes monthly cancer marker tests to stay informed about his health status.

He recalled too that that several of his relatives and friends had tragically succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

“From 27, it went up to 1,700 so I immediately went to the doctor. And after several scans and MRI tests, it was confirmed,” he said.

“When the doctor asked if I wanted to undergo biopsy, I said no. Just remove everything you find since you are going to conduct surgical operation, anyway,” he added.

He further stated that the surgery went well and that he is now feeling good once again.

“But even though you already feel good, you still need to seek second opinion. And of course, I am still undergoing chemotherapy. But right now, I feel so strong again, I don’t feel any side effects from chemotherapy,” he said.

“So you don’t have to worry, we will all eventually pass anyway,” he quipped.