A 59-year-old caretaker was severely hurt in a hacking incident in Barangay Dumarao, Roxas town, on Saturday, and the suspects were apprehended, according to the provincial police.

The victim, Diosdado Yambao Zabanal, a resident of Brgy. Sandoval, in the said town, was reportedly viciously attacked by three individuals, leaving him with severe injuries. Two suspects, Primitivo Jaranilla Labutoy Jr. and Alex Abis Factor, along with a juvenile offender, were immediately apprehended by authorities.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. on May 20 when Zabanal was returning home from the farm of his landlord on his motorcycle. As he passed by the residence of the suspects, Labutoy, Factor, and the child in conflict with the law (CICL) were engaged in a drinking session. Without warning, Zabanal was ambushed by the group, who used a steel pipe to strike him forcefully, causing him to fall to the ground.

The assailants proceeded to hack Zabanal multiple times with sharp weapons. Fortunately, concerned citizens intervened, managing to pacify the situation and provide immediate assistance to Zabanal. He was transported to Roxas Medicare Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The injuries sustained by Zabanal were described as serious, with hack wounds found on various parts of his body. Due to the severity of his condition, he will be transferred to Puerto Princesa City for further medical attention.

Meanwhile, Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) said the diligent response of the authorities led to the quick arrest of Labutoy, Factor, and the CICL involved.

The materials used in the assault were also recovered as evidence. The suspects and the recovered items are now under the custody of the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) to facilitate the proper legal procedures.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time, but authorities are working to investigate the cause of the violent altercation.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Caretaker malubha ang kalagayan matapos pagtatagain sa Roxas

Isang 59-anyos na caretaker ang malubha ang kalagayan matapos siyang hampasin ng steel pipe at pagtatagain sa Barangay Dumarao, bayan ng Roxas, noong Sabado.

Agad namang naaresto ang mga suspek sa insidente kung saan naging biktima si Diosdado Yambao Zabanal, residente ng Brgy. Sandoval sa nabanggit na bayan. Ang tatlong suspek naman na agad din na nadakip ay kinilalang sina Primitivo Jaranilla Labutoy Jr. at Alex Abis Factor, kasama ang isang menor de edad.

Ayon sa inisyal na ulat, nangyari ang insidente mga bandang 4:00 ng madaling araw noong Mayo 20 nang papauwi si Zabanal mula sa sakahan ng kanyang landlord sakay ng kanyang motorsiklo. Habang dumaraan siya sa bahay ng mga suspek na sina Labutoy, Factor, at ang menor de edad ay nag-iinuman ang mga ito. Bigla na lamang inatake ng grupo si Zabanal, na gumamit ng isang steel pipe upang siya ay hampasin, na nagresulta sa pagbagsak niya sa lupa.

Dito ay paulit-ulit siyang pinagtataga ng tatlo, ngunit mapalad na natulungan siya ng mga residente na nagawang patigilin diuang mga suspekDinala siya sa Roxas Medicare Hospital para sa agarang

Ang mga sugat na tinamo ni Zabanal ay inilarawan bilang malubha, na may mga malalalim na sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng kanyang katawan. Dahil sa kanyang kalagayan, ililipat siya sa Puerto Princesa City para sa karagdagang medikal na pangangalaga.

Samantala, sinabi ng Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) na ang mabilis na pagresponde ng mga awtoridad ang nagresulta sa mabilis na pagkaaresto kay Labutoy, Factor, at sa CICL na sangkot.

Ang mga materyales na ginamit sa pananalakay ay narekober bilang ebidensya. Ang mga suspek at ang narekober na mga bagay ay nasa pangangalaga ng Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS)

Ang motibo sa likod ng pag-atake ay nananatiling hindi malinaw sa ngayon, ngunit pinag-aaralan ng mga awtoridad ang sanhi

