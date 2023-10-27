A heated argument led to a hacking incident on Thursday, October 26, at Sitio Bubonan, Barangay Tumarbong, Roxas, in northern Palawan.

The victim, identified as alias Dave, a 35-year-old farmer from Barangay Malatgao, Quezon, in southern Palawan, was having coffee with his live-in partner when a heated argument erupted with the suspect, alias Ben, a 31-year-old farmer Tumarbong.

The situation escalated when the suspect brandished a bolo, challenging the victim to a fistfight. The victim accepted the challenge, but as the altercation intensified, the suspect suddenly grabbed the victim’s bolo and attacked him, inflicting injuries on various parts of his body.

The victim’s live-in partner intervened, attempting to disarm the suspect and protect the victim. In the ensuing struggle, the suspect also sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the suspect fled but was later found unconscious beside the road, suffering from hack wounds.

Responding personnel from Roxas MDRRMO transported both the victim and the suspect to Roxas Medicare Hospital for initial medical treatment but the attending physician subsequently referred them to a medical facility in Puerto Princesa City for further medical attention.

The local authorities are conducting an investigation into this incident.