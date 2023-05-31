The enhanced Southwest Monsoon or Habagat associated with Typhoon Betty will bring occasional to frequent wind gusts over Palawan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). This information was included in a bulletin issued at 5:00 in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 24.

Although Palawan is not under any specific wind signal, the province may experience strong winds ranging from strong breeze to near gale strength.

The bureau also forecasted heavy rainfall in the province in the coming days.

With the possibility of flooding and rain-induced landslides, PAGASA advised Palaweños to take necessary precautions and follow instructions from local authorities.

Typhoon Betty, locally known as Mawar, weakens while moving slowly over the sea east of Batanes. Its center was estimated to be located approximately 320 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes. The typhoon has weakened, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

It is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow evening or early Friday morning.

