- Advertisement by Google -

The southwest monsoon will cause cloudy skies with sporadic rainshowers today over the northern part of Palawan, including Kalayaan Island, according to the weather bureau.

The same weather, according to Aldczar Aurelio, can be anticipated in Bataan, Metro Manila, and Occidental Mindoro. The rest of Luzon’s provinces will experience fair weather with the possibility of sporadic thunderstorm-related rain.

“Sa kasalukuyan, patuloy pa rin ang epekto ng southwest monsoon o habagat sa kanlurang bahagi ng Central Luzon, ganoon din sa Southern Luzon,” Aurelio said.

He added that Typhoon Josie, also known by its international name of Nanmadol, is currently approaching southern Japan and packing heavy rain and winds.

- Advertisement -

No low pressure area (LPA), on the other hand, is being monitored in the country’s area of responsibility.

‼️PAL Lowest Fare Update‼️

Travel period: SEPTEMBER

Selling until seats last!

Inclusions:

▪️Free 7kg handcarry baggage

📱09104373305

📱09687632376

📝Note:

Limited seats and selected dates only!

Like our page for more lowest fare updates!

https://www.facebook.com/solisjera

About Post Author