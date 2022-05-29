A low pressure area (LPA) spotted at 3 a.m. today at 330 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur will bring rain in some parts of Mindanao, according to the weather bureau.

Due to LPA, the entire Visayas will have cloudy skies with sporadic showers and thunderstorms.

“Mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo, pero inaasahan na tayo ay may mga pag-ulan dulot ng LPA at ito ay makakaapekto sa Visayas at Mindanao,” Aldczar Aurelio of PAGASA said Monday, May 30.

Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periodic rainshowers and thunderstorms because of localized thunderstorms.

Winds from the southwest to the south will be mild to moderate over Western Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, with slight to moderate seas.

“Southwest monsoon ang nakakaapekto sa kanlurang bahagi ng ng Luzon. Bakit itong habagat ay umaabot lamang dito sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon ay dahil sa high pressure area na nandito sa East Philippine Sea. Siya yong nagiging hadlang o yong harang kaya itong habagat ay umaabot lamang hanggang sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon,” he said.

The remainder of the Visayas will be dominated by light to moderate winds from the south to southeast, with slight to moderate seas.