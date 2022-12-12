The Gwapitos Grill and Restobar will not just be offering the town’s favorite fried chicken as a barkada set, as it unveils a new menu suitable for all Palaweños.

The owner of Gwapitos said that they have decided to bring something new to the locals in addition to the unli fried chicken, pork barbeque grill, chicken intestine, and isaw.

Gwapitos is now in its second year of business and has added boodle fight set and tinapang manok to its menu. There are also meals like sisig and siomai rice for people who are in a hurry or want food right away.

“Gusto namin ngayon na hindi lang pambarkada kung hindi ay panlahat na. All ages na. Sa mga naka-try na, nagustuhan nila sa boodle fight set namin ay sa sauce namin, seafood. Ngayon may choice na sila. Hindi lang fried chicken,” owner said.

The price range of food sets is offered at a budget-friendly rate in order to remain affordable to Palaweños, the owner said. It’s also a good deal for diners who like to eat as a couple or with a partner.

Customers can also choose other drinks from the new set of sodas.

Gwapitos is now reintroducing delivery options at various service couriers throughout the city. A stall will also be set up outside the Mercado de San Miguel to bring it closer to the locals.

“Sa sunod ay magkakaroon na rin ng combo. Sa ngayon ay tumatanggap na rin kami ng food packages. Tumatanggap kami kahit anong gusto nila,” owner said.

It will also soon offer breakfast meals, specifically for airport travelers.

Gwapitos Grill and Restobar is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

