Gusty wind to prevail over Palawan as TS ‘Leon” leaves PAR

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said Thursday that TS Leon is now at 365 kilometers, north of Palawan.

Tropical Storm Leon has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). However gustiness and winds due to the southwest monsoon will prevail over the MIMAROPA region, including Palawan.

It has a sustaining wind of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness reaching up to 105 kph, moving north northwest with a speed of 15 kph.

“Lumabas na nga itong sentro ng bagyong si Leon at ang kaulapan pa rin na dala ng habagat ang nahahatak nito ay nakakaapekto pa rin sa Palawan, Visayas at Mindanao,” he said.

On Friday morning, the weather system will be at 650 kilometers north northwest of Kalayaan islands, outside PAR.

Tropical storm Leon is expected to turn westward on Thursday evening to Friday morning and will make a landfall over northern central Vietnam tomorrow afternoon or evening.

A gale warning covers the western seaboards of Palawan including the Kalayaan islands due to rough to very rough seas reaching 2.8 to 4.5 meter high.

PAGASA said that sea travel is risky over the area.

