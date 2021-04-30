Guide to quarantine controls imposed by the National IATF

Following are the existing quarantine phases with their corresponding main restrictions or stay-at-home orders, as adapted by the national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) as of March 2021.

Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)

100 percent stay-at-home except for frontliners (movement of residents limited to accessing essential needs) Those below 18 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk) Any form of exercise, particularly contact sports are not allowed. Mass gatherings are not allowed Operation of public transports is not allowed No domestic flights International flights are limited Schools are closed Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced Government work shall be skeleton onsite Others will strictly work from home Limited industries are allowed to operate (those providing services in the frontline of health and emergency, food, gasoline, other essential industries) Non-essential businesses are not permitted to open (movie houses, amusement parks, and the likes)

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)

100 percent stay-at-home except for frontliners Those below 15 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk) Outdoor exercises are limited (should strictly follow health protocols) – biking, jogging, walking, running Only maximum of five individuals are allowed to gather, but should strictly follow social distancing measures Operation of public transports is not allowed No domestic flights Limited international flights Inbound travels are controlled for returning Filipinos and Overseas Filipino Workers Biking and non-motorized sports encouraged Inter-island travel is not allowed Schools shall remain closed Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced Skeleton workforce onsite Work from home for others

General Community Quarantine (GCQ)

Those below 18 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk) Non-contact sports are allowed (tennis, golf, others) Gathering of 10 allowed but should follow wearing of face masks, face shields, and bringing personal alcohol supply Public transport operation allowed but with strict social distancing Inter-island GCQ to GCQ allowed but should follow strict health protocols Skeleton workforce to process requirements from students to prepare for graduation and/or next semester Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced Alternative work arrangements — 40 hours a day/4-day work week

Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ)

All persons are allowed outside their homes but must strictly follow health protocols Non-contact sports are allowed and their staging Restricted gathering — maximum 50% of venue or seating capacity Public transport operation allowed but with strict social distancing Inter-island MGCQ to MGCQ allowed but should follow strict health protocols Tour destinations allowed to operate to accommodate 50% of capacity Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced Physical reporting in offices allowed at full capacity

