Guide to quarantine controls imposed by the National IATF
Following are the existing quarantine phases with their corresponding main restrictions or stay-at-home orders, as adapted by the national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) as of March 2021.
Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)
- 100 percent stay-at-home except for frontliners (movement of residents limited to accessing essential needs)
- Those below 18 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk)
- Any form of exercise, particularly contact sports are not allowed.
- Mass gatherings are not allowed
- Operation of public transports is not allowed
- No domestic flights
- International flights are limited
- Schools are closed
- Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
- Government work shall be skeleton onsite
- Others will strictly work from home
- Limited industries are allowed to operate (those providing services in the frontline of health and emergency, food, gasoline, other essential industries)
- Non-essential businesses are not permitted to open (movie houses, amusement parks, and the likes)
Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)
- 100 percent stay-at-home except for frontliners
- Those below 15 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk)
- Outdoor exercises are limited (should strictly follow health protocols) – biking, jogging, walking, running
- Only maximum of five individuals are allowed to gather, but should strictly follow social distancing measures
- Operation of public transports is not allowed
- No domestic flights
- Limited international flights
- Inbound travels are controlled for returning Filipinos and Overseas Filipino Workers
- Biking and non-motorized sports encouraged
- Inter-island travel is not allowed
- Schools shall remain closed
- Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
- Skeleton workforce onsite
- Work from home for others
General Community Quarantine (GCQ)
- Those below 18 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk)
- Non-contact sports are allowed (tennis, golf, others)
- Gathering of 10 allowed but should follow wearing of face masks, face shields, and bringing personal alcohol supply
- Public transport operation allowed but with strict social distancing
- Inter-island GCQ to GCQ allowed but should follow strict health protocols
- Skeleton workforce to process requirements from students to prepare for graduation and/or next semester
- Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
- Alternative work arrangements — 40 hours a day/4-day work week
Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ)
- All persons are allowed outside their homes but must strictly follow health protocols
- Non-contact sports are allowed and their staging
- Restricted gathering — maximum 50% of venue or seating capacity
- Public transport operation allowed but with strict social distancing
- Inter-island MGCQ to MGCQ allowed but should follow strict health protocols
- Tour destinations allowed to operate to accommodate 50% of capacity
- Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
- Physical reporting in offices allowed at full capacity
