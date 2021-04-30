April 30, 2021

No Images found.

Guide to quarantine controls imposed by the National IATF

By Palawan News | April 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Following are the existing quarantine phases with their corresponding main restrictions or stay-at-home orders, as adapted by the national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) as of March 2021.

[Read here the Omnibus Guidelines as of March 28, 2021]Download

Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)

  1. 100 percent stay-at-home except for frontliners (movement of residents limited to accessing essential needs)
  2. Those below 18 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk)
  3. Any form of exercise, particularly contact sports are not allowed.
  4. Mass gatherings are not allowed
  5. Operation of public transports is not allowed
  6. No domestic flights
  7. International flights are limited
  8. Schools are closed
  9. Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
  10. Government work shall be skeleton onsite
  11. Others will strictly work from home
  12. Limited industries are allowed to operate (those providing services in the frontline of health and emergency, food, gasoline, other essential industries)
  13. Non-essential businesses are not permitted to open (movie houses, amusement parks, and the likes)

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)

  1. 100 percent stay-at-home except for frontliners
  2. Those below 15 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk)
  3. Outdoor exercises are limited (should strictly follow health protocols) – biking, jogging, walking, running
  4. Only maximum of five individuals are allowed to gather, but should strictly follow social distancing measures
  5. Operation of public transports is not allowed
  6. No domestic flights
  7. Limited international flights
  8. Inbound travels are controlled for returning Filipinos and Overseas Filipino Workers
  9. Biking and non-motorized sports encouraged
  10. Inter-island travel is not allowed
  11. Schools shall remain closed
  12. Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
  13. Skeleton workforce onsite
  14. Work from home for others

General Community Quarantine (GCQ)

  1. Those below 18 years old and over 65 shall remain at home (also pregnant women, those with comorbidities, and considered at risk)
  2. Non-contact sports are allowed (tennis, golf, others)
  3. Gathering of 10 allowed but should follow wearing of face masks, face shields, and bringing personal alcohol supply
  4. Public transport operation allowed but with strict social distancing
  5. Inter-island GCQ to GCQ allowed but should follow strict health protocols
  6. Skeleton workforce to process requirements from students to prepare for graduation and/or next semester
  7. Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
  8. Alternative work arrangements — 40 hours a day/4-day work week

Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ)

  1. All persons are allowed outside their homes but must strictly follow health protocols
  2. Non-contact sports are allowed and their staging
  3. Restricted gathering — maximum 50% of venue or seating capacity
  4. Public transport operation allowed but with strict social distancing
  5. Inter-island MGCQ to MGCQ allowed but should follow strict health protocols
  6. Tour destinations allowed to operate to accommodate 50% of capacity
  7. Basic education learning continuity plan shall be adopted and enforced
  8. Physical reporting in offices allowed at full capacity

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Palawan News

See author's posts

More Stories

Vaccines purchased by MIMAROPA LGUs expected to arrive between May and June

By Aira Genesa Magdayao | April 30, 2021 at 9:26 pm

Isa pang rescue vehicle, ibinigay ng San Vicente LGU sa Barangay Sto. Niño

By Palawan News | April 30, 2021 at 9:00 pm

Suspek sa panggagahasa, arestado sa Narra

By Arphil Ballarta | April 30, 2021 at 8:00 pm