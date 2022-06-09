The Guild for Upholding and Harnessing Indispensable Talent (GUHIT) Pinas has released the Top 25 finalists for the Baragatan sa Palawan Art Competition from June 10 to 30.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), 25 were selected out of the 62 artworks submitted by artists from Puerto Princesa City and other municipalities of the province for the art exhibit.

From the 25 finalists, judges will select a Top 3 and another five honorable mentions on June 20.

Winners will be announced on June 23 at the Palawan Events Center.

The grand winner will receive P30,000 cash prize, first runner up will get P20,000 and the 2nd runner up, P10,000. The three will also receive a plaque of recognition.

The five honorable mentions will receive P5,000 and P2,000 with certificate for the consolation prize.

Meanwhile, the commitee and organizers thanked individuals who showed interest in the competition.

Entries that did not make it to the top 25 may be retrieved by the artists at the Palawan Heritage Center.

“Nagpapasalamat ang komite at organizers ng kompetisyon sa mga nagpakita ng interes na sumali at nagpadala ng entries. Para sa mga hindi pinalad na makapasok sa Top 25 Finalists, maaari nang kunin ang inyong mga obra sa Palawan Heritage Center,” PIO said.

The Top 25 are as follows:

Entry #16
“BULIG”
John Mark Mangolian
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Roxas

Entry #14
“TURISMO SA BAGONG NORMAL”
David Socrates
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Brooke’s Point

Entry #24
“SHADES OF NATIVES”
Micheal John Pablico
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Dumaran

Entry #60
“PULSE”
Frenie Jay Ballena
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Quezon

Entry #18
“MAHARLIKANG NAYON”
James Lourene Factor
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Rizal

Entry #53
“SUNOG BAGA”
Jethro Mike Guinto
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Taytay

Entry #31
“BAKASAKALI”
Raylove John Arellado
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Brooke’s Point

Entry #17
“SHIELD THE LAST FRONTIER”
Jose Norlo Diosdado Hirro III
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Roxas

Entry #59
“MASTERPIECE”
Ramfil John Dagomboy
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Araceli

Entry #2
“TUBONG PALAWAN”
Carl Dela Cruz
Acrylic on Canvas
City of Puerto Princesa

Entry #5
“ETERNAL LOVE”
Rudy Ebajo
Acrylic on Canvas
City of Puerto Princesa

Entry #44
“KATUWANG SA ARAW ARAW”
Christian Diaz
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Taytay

Entry #62
“THE TRIBE TREASURE”
Dennis Rocero
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Quezon

Entry #57
“I”
John Estrada
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Quezon

Entry #40
“SILONG”
Benjamin Cuvinar III
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Española

Entry #39
“KALIKASANG HANDOG”
Eliseo Nejana
Acrylic on Canvas
City of Puerto Princesa

Entry #41
“PANDAW”
Almae Balinas
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Española

Entry #54
“TAONG TABON”
Ralph Graspela
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Quezon

Entry #52
“FLEUR D’ OR (GOLDEN BLOOM)”
Kazzandra Padua
Mixed Media
Municipality of Dumaran

Entry #51
“LIVING WITH SINCERITY”
Arjen Abubakar
Oil on Canvas
Municipality of Balabac

Entry #8
“2 PEDRO 2”
Rhys Brian Bayot
Acrylic on Canvas
City of Puerto Princesa

Entry #4
“PINYA NG BUHAY”
Alyan Bastistiana
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Bataraza

Entry #36
“THE WATCH TOWER”
Ruben Lorion Jr.
Acrylic on Canvas
City of Puerto Princesa

Entry #26
“WHAT ODETTE FAILED TO TAKE AWAY FROM US”
Robert Bagalay
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Roxas

Entry #56
“MENGRERABAY”
Sean Bryner Saldajeno
Acrylic on Canvas
Municipality of Quezon

