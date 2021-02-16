GSMAXX still no-show, BAC told to explain company’s winning bids

(Left) Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) secretariat head Joey Vincent Rabanal; (Right) City Engineer Alberto Jimenez, Jr. Photos courtesy of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Puerto Princesa City

City councilors are asking the city government’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to explain how GSMAXX Construction was awarded several major construction projects despite having a questionable capacity to complete those projects as shown in their poor performance and accomplishments.

For the third time, the construction company did not appear at the City Council’s Question Hour on Monday to explain why several of its projects are seriously delayed. The company this time did not give a reason why they did not attend.

City councilors pointed out that these projects awarded to GSMAXX in several public bids have little to no accomplishments despite all being scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

BAC secretariat head Joey Vincent Rabanal confirmed that for all eight projects, except for some phases of the city’s smart streetlighting project, GSMAXX is the sole bidder.

By the end of the session, the BAC was requested to submit audited financial data, such as their financial statement, net financial construction capacity (NFCC), and income tax return (ITR) submitted to them by GSMAXX the next day for further review. They were also asked to provide a written explanation on why GSMAXX was granted contracts for all eight projects.

The invitation to the company was once again rescheduled for the next session.

City councilor Elgin Damasco stated that the company has no reason to decline the invitation on Monday, noting that it’s president Sammy James Sioson is in the city and thus should be available for the session.

“Binigyan tayo ng rason na hindi makakarating ang mga opisyal nila due to COVID restrictions. Samantalang, alam na alam natin na ang president ng kumpanyang ito ay andito lang sa Puerto Princesa, naglilibut-libot,” Damasco said.

Among the company’s contracted projects are phases 4 and 5 of the city’s smart streetlighting project, phases 1 and 2 of a medical complex, and a portion of the New Public Market in Barangay San Jose that reportedly only has 2% accomplishment according to councilor Peter Maristela.

The company’s combined contracts with the city government is estimated to run up to around P1.2-billion.