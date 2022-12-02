State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is set to release a total amount of P3.35 billion in Christmas cash gift to more than 328,000 old-age and disability pensioners starting December 6.

“Alam namin ang Christmas cash gift ay hinihintay talaga ng aming GSIS pensioners at ito ang makapagpapasaya sa kanila ngayong Pasko. Kaya simula December 6, na-credit na sa ecard nila ang kanilang cash gift at pwede na nilang i-withdraw,” President and General Manager Wick Veloso said.

Veloso informed that GSIS pensioners will receive an amount equivalent to their one-month pension up to a maximum of P10,000.

Qualified to receive the Christmas cash gift are old-age and disability pensioners under Republic Act No. 8291 (GSIS Act of 1997); Presidential Decree No. 1146 (Revised GSIS Act of 1977); and Republic Act 660 (“Magic 87”) who are receiving their regular monthly pensions and are living as of November 30, 2022.

In particular, pensioners who availed of the five-year lump sum benefit and who resumed their regular monthly pensions after December 31, 2021 (following the five-year period), and members who separated from the service from 2006 to 2022 before reaching the age of 60 who started receiving their regular monthly pension from 2018 onward, and who have been regular pensioners for at least five years.

Old-age and disability pensioners who are on suspended status as of December 31, 2022 due to non-compliance with the Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (APIR) will also receive their cash gift after they have reactivated their status.

Meanwhile, the following are ineligible to receive the cash gift: pensioners who availed of the five-year lump sum but will receive their regular monthly pension after December 31, 2022; survivorship and dependent pensioners; pensioners who retired under Republic Act 7699 (Portability Law); and those receiving pro-rata pension.

New retirees from 2018 to 2022 who availed of the 18-month cash payment of their basic monthly pension and immediate pension under RA 8291 will only receive their cash gift five years after their retirement.

Interested parties who have inquiries may visit the GSIS website (www.gsis.gov.ph), or Facebook account (@gsis.ph), email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph, or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747 if in Metro Manila or 1-800-8-847-4747 (for Globe and TM subscribers) or 1-800-10-847-4747 (for Smart, Sun, and Talk ’N Text subscribers). (GSIS)

