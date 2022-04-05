State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is reopening the Ginhawa for All (GFAL) computer loan until June 30, 2022.



“Gusto naming mabigyan ng ginhawa ang ating mga miyembro na hindi nagkaroon ng pagkakataong makapag-avail nito noong nakaraang taon (We want to provide comfort to our members who have not had the opportunity to avail last year). Hopefully, the additional three­-month application period will give them sufficient time to apply for the loan,” GSIS president and general manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said in a statement Monday.

The GFAL computer loan is a loan window that grants a PHP30,000 assistance to GSIS members for the purchase of a computer unit for their work-from-home arrangement or their children’s virtual classes.

Under the program, GSIS members may borrow PHP30,000, payable in three years 6 percent interest per annum. Members may apply for it online.



“The monthly amortization for the loan is only PHP983.33 and application may be done online through the newly-launched GSIS Touch mobile app, the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosks, over-the-counter, or through drop boxes in all GSIS branches and extension offices nationwide,” Macasaet added.

Qualified to apply for the loan are active members with permanent appointments who have at least three monthly premium contributions for both personal and government shares; employed in an agency which is not classified as “suspended;” have no pending administrative or criminal case; and are not on leave of absence without pay.



They should have no GSIS financial assistance loan arrearages; no past due GSIS loan (except housing loan); and have a minimum net take-home pay requirement as provided in the General Appropriations Act after all required monthly obligations have been deducted.

The proceeds of the loan will be credited to the borrower’s GSIS eCard or Unified Multi Purpose Identification (UMID) card.

The agency authorized officer will approve the loan and submit a monthly feedback report to GSIS to ensure that the loan has actually been used for the purchase of a computer.

Under the GFAL computer loan program, GSIS disbursed over PHP6.9 billion in gross proceeds in 2021, benefitting 230,205 borrowers.

For other details on the program, interested parties may visit the GSIS website (www.gsis.gov.ph), or official Facebook page (@gsis.ph), email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph, or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747 (if in Metro Manila) or 1-800-8-847-4747 (for Globe and TM

subscribers) or 1-800-10-847-4747 (for Smart, Sun, and Talk ‘N Text subscribers). (PR)