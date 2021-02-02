GSIS increases old age pension loan

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), in an advisory, said it had increased the pension loan limit to P500,000 regardless of the pensioner’s age.

The state pension fund announced Monday that it has enhanced its pension loan program by increasing the maximum loanable amount to six times the monthly pension.

GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said in a statement that this will help the old-age pensioners even those 65 years old and above during the time of pandemic.

“Previously, only old-age pensioners who are 64 years old and below may avail of the maximum amount equivalent to six times their monthly pension. Pero dahil gusto naming mabigyan ng ginhawa ang lahat ng old-age pensioners sa gitna ng pandemyang apektado ang lahat, pwede nang makahiram ang lahat ng old-age pensioner ng maximum amount kahit 65 years old o higit pa sila. Itinaas na rin namin ang credit limit mula sa P100,000 to P500,000 sa ilalim ng Enhanced Pension Loan, “ Macasaet said.

Qualified old-age pensioners who are receiving their pension for at least a month may now avail the Enhanced Pension Loan.

Those who have service loans being amortized under the Choice of Loan Amortization Schedule for Pensioners or GSIS Program for Restructuring and Repayment of Debts at the time of application; and those who have existing pension loan that have not yet been fully paid are however not qualified.

The applicant must also have at least 25 percent resulting net monthly pension after loan deduction.

The Enhanced Pension Loan is payable in 24 equal monthly installments through automatic pension deduction with an interest of 10 percent.

Qualified pensioners are encouraged to apply online via the Electronic GSIS Member Online (eGSISMO) or by emailing the requirements to their designated branch office (see link: https://www.gsis.gov.ph/advisory-on-the-new-email-addresses-of-gsis-offices/?csrt=10433348388043931798) for their safety purposes.

GSIS stated that pensioners must submit a properly accomplished form and photo holding their electronic card (eCard) or unified multipurpose identification (UMID) card (or any two government-issued IDs with their photo and signature) and a newspaper bearing the same date of their application.

“ If the newspaper is not available, they may have their photo taken beside a television where the latest date or news item is flashed on the screen).”

They may also opt to apply over-the-counter at any GSIS branch office nationwide.

A properly accomplished application form must be submitted and their pensioner’s eCard or UMID card must be presented (or any two government-issued IDs with their photo and signature). Application via the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosk is initially available in GWAPS kiosks located at the GSIS Head Office in Pasay City.

Availability in other GWAPS kiosk will be announced in the coming weeks.

